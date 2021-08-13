Racing Paramus Motorcyclist, 29, Killed In NY Crash, State Police Say

A 29-year-old Paramus man died while racing his motorcycle on I-87 in Westchester County, NY, authorities said.

Frank Mahouti was heading northbound on a 2018 Ducati near mile marker 3.5 in Yonkers when he failed to negotiate a curve at a high rate of speed around 1 a.m. Aug. 13, NY State Trooper Tara McCormick said.

The Ducati struck the guide rail on the east shoulder, ejecting Mahouti from his bike.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Westchester County Medical Examiner. The crash remains under investigation.

Online records show Mahouti is a motorcycle racer, having competed around the country.

