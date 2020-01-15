Contact Us
Quick Response Contains Ridgefield Park Industrial Blaze

Jerry DeMarco
Several ladder trucks helped contain the Industrial Avenue fire in Ridgefield Park.
Several ladder trucks helped contain the Industrial Avenue fire in Ridgefield Park. Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco

UPDATE: With help from a sprinkler system and colleagues from other towns, Ridgefield Park firefighters doused a warehouse blaze Wednesday night.

The fire broke out at the Industrial Avenue building around 5:45 p.m. and quickly went to three alarms, with two more for coverage.

Bogota, Cliffside Park, Hackensack and Little Ferry firefighters were among those providing mutual aid either at the scene or for the village.

Several ladders quickly were put into operation and a trench was cut to help contain the fire, which was burning below a bow truss roof above the sprinkler system.

The blaze was declared under control shortly after 7:30 p.m., less than two hours after it began.

One minor injury to a firefighter was reported.

