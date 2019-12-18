Quick-Acting Staffers Get Developmentally Disabled Children To Safety In Pre-Dawn Wyckoff Fire

Wyckoff firefighters quickly doused a damaging, pre-dawn blaze Wednesday at a retreat for children with developmental disabilities.

A staff member with minor smoke inhalation was the only reported injury in the 4:46 a.m. two-alarm fire in the Oak Lodge at the Eastern Christian Children’s Retreat, Wyckoff Police Chief David Murphy said.

Staffers quickly moved the occupants to another facility at the Mountain Avenue campus, he said.

Fire companies from surrounding towns joined Wyckoff firefighters, police and EMS either at the scene or in borough coverage, Murphy said.

The cause appeared electrical, responders said.

“The quick action of staff prevented a disaster, and they were able to safely evacuate all of the residents to another house on the premises,” the ECCR said in a statement. “Unfortunately, due to the extensive damage, Oak Lodge is uninhabitable.

“We are grateful to the staff and Wyckoff Fire department for their quick action and response. We are thankful that no one was hurt and blessed by the support of the community.”

The Eastern Christian Children’s Retreat is a nonprofit organization serving the needs of individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities in 13 facilities in Bergen and Passaic counties.

Donations are being accepted at ECCR, 700 Mountain Ave, Wyckoff, NJ 07481 or via credit card at: ECCRetreat.org .

