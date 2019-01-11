Pumpkin Hurled Through Window Of Glen Rock Salon, HVAC Unit Vandalized Across Street

Someone threw a large pumpkin through the window of a Glen Rock beauty salon in one of two acts of vandalism on what had otherwise been a quiet Halloween night, authorities said.

The owner of Bellezza Salon on Prospect Street reported the broken window, while across the street, the owner of Bergen News Plus reported the motor and protective cover of the HVAC system damaged, Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

The chief asked that anyone who may have seen something, has surveillance video from the area or has information that could help find whoever was responsible contact the Glen Rock Police Department: (201) 652-3800 .

