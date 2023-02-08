PSE&G Worker Killed, Suspect Dead In Somerset County: Prosecutor

An employee at PSE&G was fatally shot before the suspect — a former worker — apparently died by suicide in Somerset County, authorities said.

Gary T. Curtis, 58, of Washington, is believed to have shot Russell D. Heller, 51, of Milford, around 7 a.m. at the company's headquarters on Weston Canal Road, Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said.

Emergency Medical Personnel from an area Trauma Center responded to the scene where Heller was pronounced dead.

Curtis was found by detectives having suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound around 10:20 a.m., in a parking lot in Bridgewater, McDonald said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing to determine a motive.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the shooting was an isolated incident and Heller was the intended target, McDonald said.

Anyone with information relating to the homicide to contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Major Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Franklin Township Police Department at (732) 873-5533 or via the STOPit app.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.