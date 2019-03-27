Proud Tradition Continues: Hillsdale Police Captain Attends Prestigious FBI Academy

Hillsdale Police Capt. Sean Smith felt the wind of tradition at his back as he completed the 275th FBI National Academy Program in Quantico, VA earlier this month.

The last officer from his department to attend the prestigious program was Lt. Vincent McCarthy back in 1975.

Graduating from the FBI Academy program that same year was Smith’s father, Thomas, who’d been an officer in the 46-year-old captain’s Tenafly hometown.

“It was pretty special that I was a second-generation legacy student,” Smith said. “That’s pretty rare.”

The younger Smith joined the Hillsdale department in January 1997. He was promoted to sergeant in 2012, to lieutenant two years later and to captain in 2015.

He was one of 251 law enforcement officers from 47 states, Washington, D.C., 26 international countries, five military organizations and five federal civilian organizations who graduated from the FBI National Academy Program’s recent session.

Established in 1935, the specialized program provides 10 weeks of “ten weeks of advanced communication, leadership, and fitness training for selected officers [with] proven records as professionals within their agencies,” the FBI said.

“On average, these officers have 21 years of law enforcement experience and usually return to their agencies to serve in executive-level positions,” the bureau added.

Training for the program is provided by the FBI Academy instructional staff, special agents and other staff members holding advanced degrees, many of whom are recognized internationally in their fields of expertise.

Since 1972, National Academy graduates have earned undergraduate and graduate credits from the University of Virginia. Overall, 51,770 graduates make up the alumni of the 84-year-old academy.

“The program opened my eyes and widened my lens to the issues that law enforcement faces in today's policing,” said Smith, an avid photographer.

“I was fortunate to see this from a worldwide perspective, as well,” he said. “There were 26 different countries represented in my class.

“There are parts of this academy that I have brought back that will be used in the future,” Smith added. “Overall, it was an amazing experience that enriched me as a human being.

“If it has the capability of doing that, it will most certainly come out in the work I do for the department.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.