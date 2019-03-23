Prostitution Raid At Paterson Men's Club Nets Manager, 62-Year-Old Stripper, $8,800 Cash

Paterson police raided a gentlemen’s club – arresting the manager, a 62-year-old stripper and six of her co-workers – after dancers openly solicited undercover officers for sex, authorities said.

The undercover officers went in after concerned citizens tipped the city ABC/Vice unit off to prostitution at “El Cabaret” on Cianci Street, which was closed by the city following the raid, Police Director Jerry Speziale said.

Uniformed officers and drug detectives joined the unit in making the arrests, seizing $8,799 in illegal prostitution proceeds and writing up a total of 15 administrative complaints against the business, Speziale said.

The manager, 54-year-old Horacio Piccinini of Paterson, was charged with promoting prostitution and maintaining a nuisance, the director said. Police seized $8,091 from him.

Among those arrested on prostitution charges was 62-year-old Juana Alba of the Bronx, who had $108 in illegal proceeds seized from her, Speziale said.

Also arrested and charged with prostitution:

Esmarly Infante, 26, of Paterson, who had $240 in illegal proceeds seized from her;

Karina Martinez, 25, of New York City, who had $161 seized;

Yaniri Cruz, 38, of the Bronx, who had $104 seized;

Genesis Matos, 24, of Clifton, who had $95 seized;

Elizabeth Castro of the Bronx, and Carmen Vasquez of Clifton, both 40.

All were released pending court action.

The 15 administrative charges issued against the ABC-licensed establishment include:

9 total violations of the state prostitution statute;

Lewd activity;

Creating a public nuisance;

An illegal ATM machine;

An incomplete employee list.

Speziale called the operation “another outstanding job closing undesirable locations in our city.”

