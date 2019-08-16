Prospect Park Detectives Crack Burglary Spree

A pair of Prospect Park police investigators cracked a half-dozen borough car burglaries several others in surrounding towns with the arrest of a 20-year-old Paterson man.

Detective Sgt. Walter Richmond and Detective Arthur Canestrino obtained surveillance video from several locations that pointed to Justin Tapia, Capt. Ammen Matari said.

Soon after, they raided his home, finding items stolen during the borough break-ins and arresting him, Matari said.

Tapia was sent to the Passaic County Jail pending a hearing in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson on six counts each of burglary and theft.

“All the vehicles involved in these incidents were unlocked,” said Police Chief Charlie Atie, who urged all vehicle owners and operators “to avoid becoming victimized by keeping [them] locked at all times.”

