Prosecutor's Office Investigating Jersey City Police-Involved Shooting

A civilian was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries after being shot by a Jersey City police officer Tuesday evening, initial reports say.

The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office said only that the incident on MLK Drive and Union Street was under investigation.

Police were called to the area on reports of a large and hostile crowd around 8:05 p.m., when the incident occurred.

The civilian was hospitalized after being shot in the wrist, according to initial reports. The police officer was reportedly not injured but in shock. A handgun was also reportedly recovered at the scene, initial reports say.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating an Officer Involved Shooting in Jersey City in the area of MLK Drive and Union Street. More info to follow. — ProsecutorSuarezHCPO (@HCPOProsecutor) September 9, 2020

