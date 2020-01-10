Prosecutor: Wrong-Way DWI Dumont Driver, 28, Charged In Route 80 Triple Fatal Crash

A car salesman from Dumont was charged in a wrong-way Route 80 crash in Parsippany-Troy Hills that killed three people last October, authorities announced Friday.

Miguel Botero, 28, had been drinking before his westbound Toyota Corolla slammed into a Jeep on the highway's eastbound side around 1:45 a.m. Oct. 18, they said.

The driver and two passengers in another vehicle died as a result of the crash.

The passengers were previously identified as Julia Wells and Jalen Davis , a pair of friends pursuing careers in cosmetology and music, respectively.

Another also-unidentified crash victim was hospitalized with burns, authorities said at the time.

Members of the New Jersey State Police Fatal Accident Investigation Unit and the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit investigated the crash.

Morris County Prosecutor Fredric M. Knapp's office subsequently charged Botero with three second-degree counts of reckless vehicular homicide.

Botero remains in custody pending a first court appearance.

Jalen Davis, left, and Julia Wells were two of the three people killed in the crash. INSET: Jalen Davis and Julia Wells (FACEBOOK) / BACKGROUND: CBS2

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.