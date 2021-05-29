Prosecutor: Woman Charged In Deadly Shooting Of Jersey City's Emmanuel Garcia

A 21-year-old Jersey City woman was arrested in the shooting death of 23-year-old Emmanuel Garcia as the result of a recent traffic stop, authorities announced Friday.

Shianne Payne-Nanton was arrested on charges of murder, attempted murder and various weapons offenses in connection with the May 3 incident, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Emmanuel Garcia GoFundMe photo

Payne-Nanton was apprehended and arrested by HCPO Homicide Unit detectives following a motor vehicle stop at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 27, Suarez said.

Garcia was found with multiple gunshot wounds to his body near Princeton Avenue and Brown Place around 11 p.m. May 3, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

He was rushed to the Jersey City Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased at 11:24 p.m., Suarez said.

The medical examiner determined the cause of death to be gunshot wounds of the torso and left upper extremity and the manner of death to be homicide, the prosecutor said.

More than $14,700 had been raised on a GoFundMe honoring Garcia as of May 28.

