Prosecutor: WNY Production Manager Embezzled $75,000 Through Record Company's Fort Lee Bank

A music production manager from West New York stole $75,000 from a record company’s bank account in Fort Lee, authorities said.

Zuleica Martins, 41, who worked for Brooklyn-based Vega Records, “conducted numerous, unauthorized automated teller machine withdrawals and debit card purchases, wired funds into her personal bank accounts, and altered the financial bank records to conceal these transactions,”

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said Friday.

Martins was arrested in West New York on Friday and charged with theft by deception and falsifying records.

She was released pending an Aug. 21 first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

