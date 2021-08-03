Prosecutor: Union County Man On The Run After Shooting Girlfriend Dead

Police are seeking a 20-year-old Union County man who shot and killed his girlfriend at his house over the weekend, authorities said.

Jamar I. Webber, of Union Township, is facing charges of first-degree murder and two related weapons offenses in connection with the death of 19-year-old Malikah Taylor of Newark, Acting Union County Prosecutor Lyndsay V. Ruotolo said Monday.

Police officers found Malikah Taylor on the 2100 block of Melrose Parkway with serious injuries early Sunday morning, Ruotolo said.

Taylor, of Newark, was rushed to University Hospital in Newark, where she was pronounced dead shortly before 8 a.m., Ruotolo previously said alongside Union Police Department Director Daniel Zieser.

Webber was later identified as a suspect by the Union County Homicide Task Force and other local agencies.

He has been known to frequent the area of South 17th through South 20th streets along Clinton Avenue in Newark, authorities said.

After the photo was taken, Webber had a tattoo of the initials “LV” on his forehead.

Anyone who encounters Webber should consider him potentially armed and dangerous, and immediately call 911 instead of initiating contact.

Anyone with information about this matter or Webber’s whereabouts is urged to contact Prosecutor's Office Sgt. Danika Ramos at 908-451-7739, Detective Charles Clement at 908-577-6489, or Union Police Department Detective Patrick Bradley at 908-851-5086.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by phone at 908-654-TIPS (8477) or online at www.uctip.org.

The Union Police Department, Union County Police Department Ballistics Unit, Union County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit, and New Jersey State Police are assisting in the investigation.

