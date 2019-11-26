Prosecutor: Uber Driver On Rt 80 Had Pounds Of Black-Tar, Powdered Heroin, Coke Stashed In SUV

An Uber driver stopped by Bergen County drug detectives on Route 80 in Saddle Brook had more than two pounds of black-tar heroin, four pounds of powdered heroin, several hundred Fentanyl pills and several ounces of cocaine stashed in a hidden compartment of his SUV, authorities said.

Gregory Alba-Mata, 38, of Passaic was also carrying another a Pennsylvania driver’s license with his photo and the personal information of another person, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Detectives from Musella’s Narcotic Task Force found the hidden compartment filled with drugs and heroin processing materials in the rear of the 2009 Subaru Tribeca after stopping the vehicle on Monday in the highway’s westbound lanes, the prosecutor said.

Alba-Mata, of 8th Avenue, was charged with

maintaining a drug production facility, as well as identity theft and various counts of possessing drugs with the intent to sell them.

He remained in the Bergen County Jail following a first appearance Tuesday in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Musella thanked the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office and the Passaic Police Department for their assistance in the case.

