Prosecutor: Toms River Teen Murdered Mom In Front Of Younger Brother

A Toms River man who was 17 when authorities charged him with murdering his mother in front of his younger brother will be tried as an adult, authorities announced Tuesday.

Edgar Diaz, 18, of Manchester, stabbed Margarita Diaz with a knife and slammed her head into the pavement outside their parked vehicle in a medical office park last Aug. 7, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

“All of this was done in the presence of the defendant’s younger brother," Billhimer said.

Diaz, 44, was pronounced dead at Community Medical Center, just down the street from the scene.

An investigation by Billhimer’s Major Crime Unit and Toms River township police pegged her son as the killer less than a week later, the prosecutor said.

Diaz has remained held in the Ocean County Juvenile Detention Center in Toms River since his Aug. 13 arrest. He’s charged with murder, weapons possession and child endangerment.

On Tuesday, he voluntarily waived jurisdiction over his case from the Family Part of Superior Court to the Criminal Division, the prosecutor said.

Billhimer cited the “fine work” of Chief Juvenile Prosecutor Anthony Pierro, who’s been handling the prosecution, as well as the “diligent and cooperative efforts” of his Major Crime Unit, Toms River police and the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, which collected evidence.

