Prosecutor: Stop Near GWB Turns Up 1,400 Heroin Folds Stashed In Dashboard, 2 Bronx Men Busted

Jerry DeMarco
Felix A. Morel, Miguel A. Ferreira
Felix A. Morel, Miguel A. Ferreira Photo Credit: MUGSHOTS: Courtesy BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

Two Bronx men were stopped near the George Washington Bridge with 1,400 heroin folds stashed in a hidden dashboard compartment, authorities said.

Detectives from Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella’s Narcotic Task Force arrested Felix A. Morel, a 23-year-old driving instructor, and Miguel A. Ferreira, a 25-year-old construction worker Tuesday on River Road in Edgewater.

A search revealed an “electronically-operated hidden compartment, or ‘trap,’ in the vehicle’s dashboard,” Musella said.

In addition to the 1,400 bags of dope, they found 4,000 empty folds ready for packaging, he said.

Morel and Ferreira remained held Wednesday in the Bergen County Jail pending first appearances in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack on drug offenses.

