Prosecutor: Rutherford Retiree, 76, Sexually Abused Pre-Teen

Jerry DeMarco
Walter Maslanczuk
Walter Maslanczuk Photo Credit: BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A married 76-year-old retiree from Rutherford was charged with sexually abusing a pre-teen over the past three years.

Walter Maslanczuk remained held Thursday in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack following his arrest the day before.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said borough police notified Special Victims Unit detectives in his office that Maslanczuk “engaged in sexual activity with a juvenile on numerous occasions over the past three years in Rutherford.”

The prosecutor didn't elaborate.

The investigators arrested Maslanczuk on charges of aggravated sexual contact, sexual assault and child endangerment following an investigation, Musella said.

The prosecutor thanked Rutherford police for their assistance.

