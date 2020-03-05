Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Northern Valley Daily Voice

Prosecutor: Roommate, 56, Killed Ex-Jersey Shore Janitor Using Shower Rod

Jon Craig
Mary Carbone
Mary Carbone

An Ocean County woman killed a former Manchester High School custodian she lived with using a shower rod and a tape dispenser, authorities charged.

Mary Carbone, 56, was charged with murder in the slaying of 55-year-old Frank Stochel at a home they shared in Manchester, they said.

Police found Stochel dead on the floor of his 6th Avenue home in the township's Pine Lake Park-section on Feb. 24

The county Medical Examiner ruled his death a homicide, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Manchester Township Police Chief Lisa Parker said in a statement.

Carbone was arrested on murder and weapons charges on Wednesday, they said.

A possible motive wasn't disclosed.

Detectives found that "several household items were used by Ms. Carbone in the commission of this murder," Billhimer and Parker said. "Specially, a tape dispenser and a shower rod were recovered from the scene,

“The injuries sustained by Mr. Stochel were consistent with the implementation of these items."

Carbone was initially identified as a Toms River resident, but county officials said she lived at the Manchester home with Stochel.

She remained held Thursday at the Ocean County Jail pending a detention hearing in Central Judicial Processing Court in Toms River.

Frank Stochel, murder victim

