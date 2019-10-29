Prosecutor Reveals Disturbing Details Of Warren County Couple's Killing, Son Arrested At Casino

A Warren County man was arrested in connection with his parents' killings at a Pennsylvania casino, authorities said.

Todd S. Warner was in the process of being charged with murder and unlawful weapon possession Tuesday, following the Sunday evening slaying of his parents, Frank and Joyanne Warner, Warren County Prosecutor Richard T. Burke said during a news conference Tuesday.

Warner, 50, was being held in Pennsylvania pending extradition, Burke said.

WARNING: GRAPHIC MATERIAL AHEAD

Washington Township police were dispatched to Frank and Joyanne's Pelegrine Drive home just after 5:46 p.m. Sunday on reports of an unconscious male, who could be seen through an exterior window, the prosecutor said.

Police forced entry into the house where a man, later identified as Frank Warner, 73, was found dead with partial covering over his head, Burke said.

Joyanne Warner, also 73, was found dead in the first floor rear bedroom, authorities said.

Autopsies conducted by the medical examiner ruled the pair died of blunt force trauma, and considered the deaths homicides, Burke said.

Frank and Joyanne Warner were killed in their Warren County home Sunday, authorities said. They are being remembered as an extraordinary and inspiring couple.

Authorities traced the silver Kia Soul missing from the Warner's house to the Parx Casino in Bensalem, PA, where a transaction on Frank Warner's credit card had been made, authorities said.

Pennsylvania State Police identified Warner on the casino's surveillance cameras before pulling him backwards from a card table while he was playing blackjack around 4 p.m. Monday, LehighValleyLive reports.

Frank and Joyanne Warner, who were high school sweethearts, were being remembered as an extraordinary couple and inspiring owners of Frank Anthony Salon in Chester.

The two were planning to retire in December, family members said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.