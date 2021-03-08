Contact Us
Prosecutor: Raid Of Drug-Dealing Jersey Shore Couple's Home Turns Up Crystal Meth, Heroin

Cecilia Levine
Daniel Labiak and Jaclyn Applegate
Daniel Labiak and Jaclyn Applegate Photo Credit: Ocean County Prosecutor's Office

A pair of Ocean County drug dealers were arrested after authorities said they found more than a pound of crystal meth and heroin/fentanyl combined, along with $13,000 in cash at their home.

A court-ordered search warrant executed July 29 at a Waretown home turned up approximately 40 grams of crystal meth, 20 grams of unpackaged heroin/fentanyl and other "evidence indicative of narcotics distribution purposes." the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office said. 

Daniel Labiak, 47, and Jaclyn Applegate, 37, were subsequently arrested on a slew of drug charges, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Strike Force, Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Asset Forfeiture Unit, Ocean Township Police Department Detective Bureau and Patrol Division, Ocean County Regional SWAT Team, and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office K-9 and Field Services Units assisted in the warrant execution and arrests.

