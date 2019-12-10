Prosecutor: Police Officer, Five Civilians Dead, 2 Officers Injured In Jersey City Shootout

UPDATE: A police officer and five civilians were killed in a Jersey City shooting that also injured two other officers Tuesday afternoon, authorities confirmed.

The two wounded police officers were expected to survive, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said after the incident had finally ended Tuesday afternoon.

Squads of law enforcement units converged on a barricaded Jersey City grocery store, where five bodies were found following a shootout that began hours earlier, responders said.

At least one of them was believed to be a shooter.

A pipe bomb also was found, police said.

One officer was shot dead at Bayview Cemetery shortly before 12:30 p.m. and another near the JC Kosher Supermarket in a predominantly Jewish neighborhood on Martin Luther King Drive near Bayview Avenue, responders said.

The officer who died had been shot in the head, they said.

A massive assemblage of law enforcement units rushed to the scene. Schools were locked down, buses and trains were halted -- and a New Jersey Turnpike exit was shut down, as well.

It began earlier with the shooting of a police officer at the cemetery involving two assailants -- a man and woman -- who authorities said fled after what apparently had been a drug deal gone wrong.

The pair retreated to the shop, where they were barricaded themselves inside and began randomly firing what witnesses said were long rifles.

Gunfire could be heard as officers communicated on their radios.

A SWAT team and city Emergency Services Unit were immediately summoned.

SEE VIDEO: HudsonTV.com

New Jersey State Police, as well as the FBI and ATF, also responded, along with Bergen County's Crisis Negotiations Team and the Hudson County Sheriff's Office.

The NYPD and Paramus and Garfield police also sent their Emergency Services units.

Several area schools were locked down.

Area bus and train service in the area was suspended, and Exit 14B of the NJ Turnpike was temporarily closed.

"Today is a horrific day. Officers have come under attack and we have several wounded," the NJ PBA tweeted. "Our hearts are heavy and the violence is not over. We need prayers."

