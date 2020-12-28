Prosecutor: Perth Amboy Woman, 23, Ran Over Man With Car During Christmas Gas Station Squabble

A 23-year-old woman from Middlesex County has been arrested for driving over a man in a gas station parking lot, authorities said.

Brianna May of Perth Amboy was charged with aggravated assault.in connection with the incident, which followed a verbal argument on Christmas, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Perth Amboy Police Chief Roman McKeon.

The initial investigation by Detective Jeremy Harris of the Perth Amboy Police Department and Detective Jonathan Berman of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office found that May ran over a man with her vehicle at a QuickChek service station on Convery Boulevard.

May remained at the scene after the incident, Ciccone and McKeon said.

The unidentified man was taken to a nearby hospital for medical attention where he remained in stable condition late Monday, they said.

The investigation is active and continuing.

Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Harris of the Perth Amboy Police Department at 732-324-3812 or Detective Berman of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-4328.

