Prosecutor: Paterson Board Of Health Worker Pocketed $75,000 In Public Fees

A Paterson Board of Health employee pocketed more than $75,000 in fees paid by the public for copies of birth certificates and other documents, authorities charged.

Paris D. Washington, 46, has an Oct. 25 first appearance on theft charges scheduled in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes said.

City authorities referred the case to her office, said Valdes, whose Financial Crimes Unit investigated.

Washington deposited the stolen money into her bank account over nearly five years before being caught, the prosecutor said.

She remains free pending the hearing.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.