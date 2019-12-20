Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Northern Valley Daily Voice

Breaking News: Hackensack Couple Charged After 2-Month-Old Is Hospitalized With Broken Arm, 13 Ribs, More
Police & Fire

Prosecutor: Paramus Car Dealership Manager Abducted, Raped Incapacitated Woman In NJ, Rockland

Carlos Belaunde Jr.
Carlos Belaunde Jr. Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

The manager of a Paramus auto dealership abducted a drunken woman from a local restaurant and raped her in Bergen and Rockland counties, authorities charged.

Carlos Belaunde Jr., 25, who works at Chrysler Jeep Dodge of Paramus on Route 4, remained held Friday in the Bergen County Jail, charged with aggravated assault and kidnapping, records show.

Paramus police alerted Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella’s Special Victims Unit on Dec. 6 of an allegation that “an incapacitated female was taken by an unknown male from a restaurant” in town, Musella said.

“The unknown male placed the victim in his vehicle and drove her to an unknown location where he then sexually assaulted her,” the prosecutor said.

He also “sexually assaulted the victim in Bergen County and in Ramapo,” Musella said.

Investigators identified that man as Belaunde of Woodland Park, he said.

Belaunde, a retired Marine first sergeant, had a first appearance scheduled for Saturday in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Musella thanked Ramapo and Paramus police for their assistance in the case.

