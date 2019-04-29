Prosecutor: Paramedic From Washington Township, 34, Sexually Assaulted Pre-Teen, Recorded It

Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Jerry DeMarco
Cesar Fallas-Urena
Cesar Fallas-Urena Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A paramedic from Washington Township sexually assaulted a pre-teen at least twice – and recorded it, authorities charged.

Cesar Fallas-Urena, 34, who is married, was arrested following a tip from the state Division of Child Protection and Permanency, Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said Monday.

A judge, following a detention hearing on Saturday, ordered that Fallas-Urena remain held in the Bergen County Jail.

He ic charged with aggravated sexual assault, manufacturing child pornography and child endangerment.

Records show that Fallas-Urena most recently was with MONOC, which serves Passaic, Clifton, Lyndhurst, North Arlington, Kearny, and other towns in North Jersey.

