Prosecutor: Paramedic From Washington Township, 34, Sexually Assaulted Pre-Teen, Recorded It

A paramedic from Washington Township sexually assaulted a pre-teen at least twice – and recorded it, authorities charged.

Cesar Fallas-Urena, 34, who is married, was arrested following a tip from the state Division of Child Protection and Permanency, Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said Monday.

A judge, following a detention hearing on Saturday, ordered that Fallas-Urena remain held in the Bergen County Jail.

He ic charged with aggravated sexual assault, manufacturing child pornography and child endangerment.

Records show that Fallas-Urena most recently was with MONOC, which serves Passaic, Clifton, Lyndhurst, North Arlington, Kearny, and other towns in North Jersey.

