Prosecutor: Off-Duty Officer Shoots Gunman Who Opened Fire Outside Newark Bar

An off-duty corrections officer fired back at a gunman who shot him and two others outside of a Newark bar overnight, authorities said.

The officer, an employee, an innocent bystander and the gunman all suffered non life-threatening injuries during the Pulaski Street incident, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, said.

All four were being treated at University Hospital in Newark.

The investigation is active and ongoing. At this point, no one has been charged.

