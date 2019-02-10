Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Prosecutor: NY Corrections Officer 'Forcibly Penetrated' Mount Olive Teen, Took Money Back

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
NYS Department of Corrections and Supervision facility.
NYS Department of Corrections and Supervision facility. Photo Credit: NYS Department of Corrections and Supervision

A New York corrections officer is accused of forcibly penetrating a 16-year-old girl in Mount Olive -- then taking back the money he gave her in exchange for sexual acts and walking out, said authorities who charged him.

Michael Rivera, 26, of Glen Spey, N.Y., contacted the girl online and then offered her money in exchange for sexual acts around the time of Fourth of July 2018, Morris County Prosecutor Fredric M. Knapp said.

Rivera gave the teen money in exchange for sexual acts when they met a few days later in Mount Olive, Knapp said.

"When the victim indicated that she did not want to continue, the defendant forcibly penetrated the victim," Knapp said in a news release.

"Thereafter, he took the money back and left the residence."

Rivera's identity was not initially known to the victim, but was ascertained through extensive investigation by members the Mount Olive Police Department and Morris County Prosecutor’s Office – Sex Crimes / Child Endangerment Unit, Knapp said.

Anyone with information relating to this incident is urged to call Detective Hunter Guiles of the Mount Olive Township Police Department at 973-691-0850.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.