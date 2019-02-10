Prosecutor: NY Corrections Officer 'Forcibly Penetrated' Mount Olive Teen, Took Money Back

A New York corrections officer is accused of forcibly penetrating a 16-year-old girl in Mount Olive -- then taking back the money he gave her in exchange for sexual acts and walking out, said authorities who charged him.

Michael Rivera, 26, of Glen Spey, N.Y., contacted the girl online and then offered her money in exchange for sexual acts around the time of Fourth of July 2018, Morris County Prosecutor Fredric M. Knapp said.

Rivera gave the teen money in exchange for sexual acts when they met a few days later in Mount Olive, Knapp said.

"When the victim indicated that she did not want to continue, the defendant forcibly penetrated the victim," Knapp said in a news release.

"Thereafter, he took the money back and left the residence."

Rivera's identity was not initially known to the victim, but was ascertained through extensive investigation by members the Mount Olive Police Department and Morris County Prosecutor’s Office – Sex Crimes / Child Endangerment Unit, Knapp said.

Anyone with information relating to this incident is urged to call Detective Hunter Guiles of the Mount Olive Township Police Department at 973-691-0850.

