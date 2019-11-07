Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Handyman Busted After Ridgewood Woman Finds Hidden Camera In Her Bedroom
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Prosecutor: Northvale Man With Child Porn Stash Had Sex Chats, Got Pics From Underage Girls

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Ronald S. “Ronnie” Rovito Jr.
Ronald S. “Ronnie” Rovito Jr. Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A 23-year-old Northvale electrician created a bogus identity to have online sex chats with two underage girls whom he convinced to send him nearly two dozen “nude or sexually explicit” photos of themselves, authorities charged.

Ronald S. “Ronnie” Rovito Jr. used the screen names “buyingnudes2019,” “whoop_w,” or “ncruzan,” Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said Thursday.

Detectives with Musella’s Cyber Crimes Unit raided Rovito’s parents’ Paris Avenue home on Wednesday and discovered that he’d “used the Internet to view, download, or possess approximately 390 digital files depicting nude and/or sexually explicit prepubescent and pubescent children,” the prosecutor said.

Rovito also “used numerous social media and file-sharing applications to share files depicting nude or sexually explicit prepubescent and pubescent children and engage in online conversations using a fictitious identity,” Musella said.

“During at least two such online conversations, [Rovito] engaged in sexually explicit dialogue with two underage girls and collected approximately 20 nude or sexually explicit images from them,” the prosecutor added.

Rovito remained held Thursday in the Bergen County Jail while awaiting a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court on charges of possession and distribution of child pornography and child endangerment.

Musella asked that any parent or guardian who determines that their child has communicated with Rovito’s online screen names immediately contact his office’s Cyber Crimes Unit: (201) 226-5518 .

******

YOU READ IT HERE FIRST: A 23-year-old Dean's List student tried to blackmail a victim using child pornography, said New Jersey State Police who arrested him during an early-morning raid at his Closter home.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/hackensack/police-fire/bergen-college-student-charged-with-child-porn-blackmail-following-raid/778896/

******

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.