Prosecutor: NJ Man Beaten To Death Over Parking Spot, 2 In Custody

A pair of New Jersey man were arrested for beating another dead during a dispute over a parking spot, authorities said.

Bilal Kadi, 34, of Carteret and Jorge Cristohadlow, 33, of Brooklyn repeatedly struck Lisandro Villalba on Hayward Street around 8:30 p.m. July 28, Carteret Police Det. Keith Cassens and Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office Det. Linda Infusino found via investigation.

Villalba was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead several hours later, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Chief Dennis McFadden of the Carteret Police Department said.

Villalba's obituary says he was 52 years old.

An autopsy conducted by the Middlesex County Medical Examiner’s Office revealed Villalba died of blunt force trauma.

On Aug. 3, Kadi was arrested and charged with second-degree manslaughter.

On Aug. 11, Cristohadlow was arrested and charged with second-degree manslaughter after being taken into custody by members of the Woodbridge Police Department.

When arrested on the manslaughter charge, Cristohadlow was found to be in possession of credit cards belonging to others.

Kadi and Cristohadlow were lodged at the Middlesex County Adult Correction Center pending a pre-trial detention hearing in Superior Court.

The investigation is active and continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Cassens of at (732) 541-4181 or Detective Infusino at (732) 745-4340.

