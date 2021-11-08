Prosecutor: NJ Hit-Run Driver In Deadly X-Mas Eve Crash Surrenders To US Border Patrol

A driver wanted in a deadly hit-and-run crash surrendered to US Customs and Border Patrol Protection Agents in Texas, authorities announced.

Roberto Alcazar-Sanchez, 27, of Jackson, was indicted by an Ocean County Grand Jury on charges of knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash resulting in death and other related offenses on Aug. 11, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

Norman Shtab, 83, of Howell, was exiting I-195 at Exit 21 with his wife, Phyllis Shtab, 81, in the passenger's seat, when his Mercedes Benz around 6 p.m. Dec. 24, 2020, authorities said.

Shtab was making a left-hand turn onto Cedar Swap Road when his car collided with a 2003 Chevy Silverado, driven by Alcazar-Sanchez, Billhimer said.

Alcazar-Sanchez fled the crash on foot, while the Shtabs were rushed to Jersey Shore Medical Center, police said.

Mr. Shtab was treated for his injuries and released, while Mrs. Shtab died on Dec. 26, 2020, at the hospital authorities said.

A warrant was issued for Alcazar-Sanchez's arrest on Dec. 30, 2020.

A search of the Silverado turned up a bag of white powder, which tested positive for cocaine. Further investigation revealed that Alcazar-Sanchez fled the United States and traveled to Mexico, authorities said.

On March 3, 2021, Alcazar-Sanchez surrendered himself to United States Customs and Border Patrol Protection Agents in Laredo, Texas. He was ultimately extradited back to Ocean County, and has remained lodged in the Ocean County Jail since his return on March 31, 2021.

During the course of this investigation, Alcazar-Sanchez’s girlfriend, Reyna Mendez, 27, of Jackson, was questioned by law enforcement in connection with the crash.

It was determined that Mendez provided false information to detectives during the course of her questioning and, as a consequence, Mendez has been indicted for Hindering Apprehension or Prosecution.

