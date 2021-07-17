Contact Us
Prosecutor: NJ Daycare Worker Who Assaulted 2 Babies Charged With Attempted Murder

Cecilia Levine
Maggie Fruit and Forever Young Child Care Learning Center in Lindenwold.
Maggie Fruit and Forever Young Child Care Learning Center in Lindenwold.

A 21-year-old New Jersey daycare worker was arrested on charges of attempted murder and child endangerment in the assaults of two babies at a daycare center, authorities said.

Lindenwold police responded to a 9-1-1 call for a child being abused by Maggie Fruit, of Somerdale, around 1:40 p.m. July 15, Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer and Lindenwold Borough Police Chief Michael P. McCarthy said.

Bystanders apparently rescued the child during the incident at the facility on the on the 600 block of Chews Landing Road, and the baby was hospitalized for treatment of unknown injuries, authorities said. 

Surveillance footage showed Fruit abusing another 1-year-old in the same classroom 30 minutes before the original incident, police said. That child did not require treatment, authorities said.

Fruit, who has been working at the center for two months, is facing charges of first-degree attempted murder and third-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Fruit was remanded to the Camden County Jail awaiting a pre-trial detention hearing.

Officials at the Forever Young Child Care Learning Center told NJ Advance Media that Fruit was fired immediately.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Detective Jovan Plaza at 856-225-8493 or Lindenwold Police Detective Joe Tomasetti at 856-784-7566. You can also email tips to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.

