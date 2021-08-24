Prosecutor: NJ Boy, 14, Driving Stolen Car Shot Dead By PA Man

Two people have been charged in the shooting death of a 14-year-old boy at a New Jersey gas station over the weekend.

Tamir Phillips, 22, of Bensalem, PA, and Chelsea Holman, 29, of Willingboro, NJ, were arrested in the death of Jesse Everett on Aug. 21, the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office announced Tuesday.

Phillips was charged with first degree murder and weapons offenses while Holman was slapped with hindering apprehension and obstruction of justice.

Everett, 14, was apparently driving a 2014 Honda Civic reported stolen by the owner that day, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Willingboro Township Public Safety Director Kinamo Lomon.

The sedan owner would often allow Phillips to use the car, police said.

Phillips was riding in a car driven by Holman, his girlfriend, when they spotted the car at one of the pumps at the Phillips 66 gas station on Rev. Dr. Martin Luther Ling Drive around 3 p.m., Coffina said.

Holman pulled into the gas station and came to a stop behind the Civic. Phillips got out and went over to the driver's side, where he confronted Everett, police said.

Philips fired a single shot, striking the teen in the head, authorities said. The two other people were inside the car with Everett were not injured.

Everett was transported to Virtua Willingboro Hospital in a private vehicle then airlifted to Cooper University Medical Center in Camden, where he was pronounced dead at 5:24 p.m.

Phillips, who is known to stay in Willingboro, was immediately identified as a suspect in the shooting, and charges were filed against him in the early morning hours of Aug. 22.

Holman and Phillips drove away after the shooting, and will be prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Jamie Hutchinson.

The investigation was conducted by the Willingboro Township Police Department and the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office. The lead investigators are WTPD Det. James Benedict, BCPO Det. Dan Schules and BCPO Det. Kevin Merrigan.

