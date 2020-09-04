Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: SEEN HIM? Ex-Con Sought After Hackensack Stolen Car Pursuit Ends In Crash
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Prosecutor: Newark Officer In Wrong-Way DWI Crash Among Four Who Went Barhopping On Duty

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Newark Police Officers Michael Chirico (left), Tashia Jones, and Erik Blount (right), Lt. Norberto Soares
Newark Police Officers Michael Chirico (left), Tashia Jones, and Erik Blount (right), Lt. Norberto Soares Photo Credit: ESSEX COUNTY PROSECUTOR'S OFFICE

One of four Newark police officers who went barhopping and lied about it was drunk when he drove the wrong way down a one-way street and crashed his vehicle into a car containing a mother and four children, authorities charged.

Michael Chirico, 55, of Newark, was charged after the University Avenue crash, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens III said Thursday.

Authorities also charged Lt. Norberto Soares, 42, of Kenilworth and Officers Erik Blount, 33, and Tashia Jones, 35, both of Newark with tampering with public records, he said.

Investigators found false entries made by the officers, including claiming that they’d responded to incidents that they hadn’t, Stephens said.

Surveillance footage and other evidence proves they were “at bar consuming alcohol while in uniform and on duty working for the Newark Police Department,” he said.

The officers’ actions, Stephens said, “undermines confidence in law enforcement, and gives a bad name to the vast majority of our officers who risk their lives each day to protect the public.

“Not only did these officers barhop around the city of Newark while on duty and in full uniform, but they lied in an attempt to cover it up. One officer’s conduct put innocent people at risk.”

The Professional Standards Bureau of Stephens’s office is conducting the ongoing investigation along with the Newark PD Internal Affairs Unit and Consent Decree Unit, the prosecutor said.

“The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office has a zero tolerance policy toward officers who violate their oath and the public trust that comes with it,” Stephens said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.