Breaking News: Authorities: Man Found Dead Of Gunshot Wound At Route 3 Gas Station In Clifton Likely Suicide
Prosecutor: Murder Charge Filed In Stabbing Death Of Paterson Man Who Assaulted Girlfriend

Jerry DeMarco
The incident occurred at this Paterson home at the corner of Lexington and Crosby avenues.
The incident occurred at this Paterson home at the corner of Lexington and Crosby avenues. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

A Paterson relative of a woman being assaulted by her boyfriend was charged with murder after he stabbed and killed the man, authorities said.

Relatives rushed to intervene when Christopher Jackson, 47, attacked the woman at a home at the corner of Lexington and Crosby avenues just after 5:30 p.m. Friday, they said Saturday.

Virgil Thomas, 54, grabbed a knife and stabbed Jackson in the back, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said in a joint announcement with Paterson Police Chief Troy Oswald.

Jackson, also of Paterson, was pronounced dead at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center a little over an hour and a half later, they said.

Thomas remained held Saturday in the Passaic County Jail, charged with first-degree murder and weapons offenses. An assistant prosecutor will request that a judge order that he remain held pending trial, Valdes said.

ALSO SEE: Authorities were trying to determine whether a man found dead of a gunshot wound in a sedan at a Route 3 gas station in Clifton Saturday afternoon killed himself or was the victim of foul play.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/southpassaic/police-fire/man-found-dead-of-gunshot-wound-in-car-at-route-3-gas-station-in-clifton/746280/

