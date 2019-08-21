PROSECUTOR: Mount Olive HS Math Teacher Stalked Student In, Out Of School

A Mount Olive High School teacher was being held in the Morris County Jail after being charged with stalking and harassing a student, authorities said.

Tajinder Tung, 47, of Stewartsville, stalked a student inside and outside school between 2017 and May 2019, the Morris County Prosecutor's Office said in a joint release with local police.

Tung was a math teacher at Mount Olive High School, the school website says.

He "committed acts that constituted a course of alarming conduct," the news release says.

Anyone with information should contact Det. Matthew Magnone of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Professional Standards Unit at (973) 285-6200, or Det/Lt. Luis Sanchez of the Mount Olive Police Department at (973) 691-0850.

