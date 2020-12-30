Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Prosecutor: Man Running Cocaine Mill Sold Drugs Near North Brunswick Elementary School

Cecilia Levine
Jeremy Franklin was charged with distribution of a controlled dangerous substance within 1000 feet of Parsons Elementary School, authorities said. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 44-year-old man was jailed after law enforcement found he was running a cocaine mill out of his North Brunswick home -- and distributing the drugs within 1,000 feet of a local elementary school, authorities announced Wednesday.

An investigation of Jeremy Franklin's home turned up "a large amount of what is believed to be cocaine and cash," Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and North Brunswick Deputy Chief Joseph Battaglia said.

Franklin was arrested on Dec. 29 and on charges of maintaining or operating a premise used to manufacture cocaine, distribution of a controlled dangerous substance within 500 feet of Babbage Park, endangering the welfare of children, and distribution of a controlled dangerous substance within 1000 feet of Parsons Elementary School, they said.

Franklin was being held at the Middlesex County Adult Corrections Center pending a Detention Hearing in Superior Court.

The investigation is active and continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Pete Badawy of the North Brunswick Police Department at (732) 247-0922, or Detective Erik Larsen of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732) 745-5977.

