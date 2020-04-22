Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Oakland Man Charged With Sexually Assaulting Two Kids
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Prosecutor: Man Dead, Accused Jersey City Shooter in Custody

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
The shooting occurred at the two-family home with the flat roof (pictured) on Brinkerhoff Street in Jersey City, responders said.
The shooting occurred at the two-family home with the flat roof (pictured) on Brinkerhoff Street in Jersey City, responders said. Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco

A man who was shot in Jersey City late Tuesday died overnight, said authorities who reported having at least one suspect in custody.

Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez confirmed the shooting on Brinkerhoff Street, off Bergen Avenue near Lincoln High School, through a tweet.

"The suspect has been apprehended and arrested," it added.

There was no immediate confirmation that a second suspect was being sought.

The victim was shot in the abdomen around 10:30 p.m., responders said.

Suarez's Homicide Unit and Jersey City police were handling the investigation.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.