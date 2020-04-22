Prosecutor: Man Dead, Accused Jersey City Shooter in Custody

A man who was shot in Jersey City late Tuesday died overnight, said authorities who reported having at least one suspect in custody.

Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez confirmed the shooting on Brinkerhoff Street, off Bergen Avenue near Lincoln High School, through a tweet.

"The suspect has been apprehended and arrested," it added.

There was no immediate confirmation that a second suspect was being sought.

The victim was shot in the abdomen around 10:30 p.m., responders said.

Suarez's Homicide Unit and Jersey City police were handling the investigation.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.