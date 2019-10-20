Contact Us
Prosecutor: Lodi Man Had Sex Chats With Underage Girls, Added Their Pics To 800 Others

Jerry DeMarco
Patrick W. Passenti
Patrick W. Passenti Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A Lodi drill operator who works at a Union County coring and sawing company had sexual online conversations with two underage girls and collected images with them that he added to a collection of 800 or so files of child pornography, authorities said.

They suspect there may be more victims.

Patrick W. Passenti, a 27-year-old drill operator who works in Kenilworth, remained free pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack on charges of possession and distribution of child pornography and child endangerment.

Passenti shared 128 of the files he’d collected “depicting nude or sexually explicit prepubescent and pubescent children,” Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Members of Musella’s Cyber Crimes Unit raided Passenti’s Arnot Street home after finding that he “used the Internet to view, download, or possess” the nude and sexually explicit images of prepubescent and pubescent children,” engaged in the chats with the minors and got them to send him similar photos of themselves, the prosecutor said.

Musella asked that parent or guardian whose has communicated with the online screen name “ staywavyswazy ” contact his Cyber Crimes Unit at (201) 226-5518 .

