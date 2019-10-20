Prosecutor: Lodi Drill Operator, 27, Had Sex Chats With Girls, Added Their Pics To 800 Others

RECOGNIZE HIS SCREEN NAME? Suspecting there may be more victims, authorities turned to the public after arresting a Lodi drill operator who they said had sex chats with two underage girls who gave him images for his child porn collection.

Patrick W. Passenti, a 27-year-old drill operator who works in Kenilworth, remained free pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack on charges of possession and distribution of child pornography and child endangerment.

Passenti shared 128 of the files he’d collected “depicting nude or sexually explicit prepubescent and pubescent children,” Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Members of Musella’s Cyber Crimes Unit raided Passenti’s Arnot Street home after finding that he “used the Internet to view, download, or possess” the nude and sexually explicit images of prepubescent and pubescent children,” engaged in the chats with the minors and got them to send him similar photos of themselves, the prosecutor said.

Musella asked that parent or guardian whose has communicated with the online screen name “ staywavyswazy ” contact his Cyber Crimes Unit at (201) 226-5518 .

