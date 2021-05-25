Prosecutor: Linden Man, 68, Touched Himself While Making Sexual Comments To Child At Local Park

A 68-year-old Linden man has arrested on charges of sex assault and related offenses after making explicit comments to a child at a local park while touching himself, authorities said.

Paul J. Schappe, Jr. is facing second- and third-degree charges, respectively, after approaching a child playing basketball at Clifford Lawson Memorial Park and making sexual comments while touching himself over his clothing around 1 p.m. on May 2, acting Union County Prosecutor Lyndsay V. Ruotolo said in a joint release with Linden Police Chief David Hart.

The victim was under 13 at the time of the incident, police said.

Schappe is also accused of masturbating in the park while partially nude on at least one other occasion when multiple children were present, Ruotolo said.

In addition to sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual contact, Schappe was charged with two counts of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child, authorities said.

He was taken into custody Monday and was being held at Union County Jail pending an initial court appearance.

If convicted of the charges, Schappe could be sentenced to between five and 10 years jail time, authorities said.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Prosecutor’s Office Detective Jessica Tattoli at 908-341-5418 or Linden Police Department Detective David Nolasco at 908-474-8521.

