Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: HEADS UP: Two Fields Won't Be Open For Ridgewood 4th Of July Fireworks Show
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Prosecutor: Jersey City Police Shot 2 After Hearing Fireworks Go Off

Paul Milo
Email me Read More Stories
Two men suffered non-life-threatening injuries after they were shot by police near this Jersey City housing complex.
Two men suffered non-life-threatening injuries after they were shot by police near this Jersey City housing complex. Photo Credit: Google

Two people were wounded in a shooting involving police in Jersey City Monday night, the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office said.

The shooting occurred around 10:15 p.m. at Arlington Gardens, city housing located on Randolph Avenue.

According to a preliminary investigation, a lieutenant and two officers with the Jersey City Police Department who had been assigned to the housing unit fired their weapons after hearing fireworks go off in the area.

The two victims, a 19-year-old and 21-year-old, were treated at Jersey City Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

As he was leaving the hospital one of the victims told WABC 7 that he and some others had been playing with Roman candles at the time of the shooting. The man initially thought he had been hit with one of the fireworks in the upper leg but quickly discovered he had been shot.

The shooting remains under investigation by the prosecutor's office, a spokesman said Tuesday morning.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.