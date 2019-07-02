Prosecutor: Jersey City Police Shot 2 After Hearing Fireworks Go Off

Two people were wounded in a shooting involving police in Jersey City Monday night, the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office said.

The shooting occurred around 10:15 p.m. at Arlington Gardens, city housing located on Randolph Avenue.

According to a preliminary investigation, a lieutenant and two officers with the Jersey City Police Department who had been assigned to the housing unit fired their weapons after hearing fireworks go off in the area.

The two victims, a 19-year-old and 21-year-old, were treated at Jersey City Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

As he was leaving the hospital one of the victims told WABC 7 that he and some others had been playing with Roman candles at the time of the shooting. The man initially thought he had been hit with one of the fireworks in the upper leg but quickly discovered he had been shot.

The shooting remains under investigation by the prosecutor's office, a spokesman said Tuesday morning.

