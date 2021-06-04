Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Attempted Bias Murder: Clifton Man Indicted In Knife Attack On Mexican Female Grocer
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Prosecutor: Jersey City Man Wanted On Murder Charges Captured In PA

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Omire Rios-Williams and
Omire Rios-Williams and Photo Credit: Hudson County Prosecutor's Office

A 19-year-old man wanted on murder charges in connection with the killing of 23-year-old Emmanuel Garcia in Jersey City was captured in Allentown, Pennsylvania, authorities said.

Omire Rios-Williams had been facing various murder charges and weapons offenses stemming from the May 3 shooting death of Emmanuel Garcia, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Members of the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Homicide Task Force, Allentown Police Department, and Jersey City Police Department found him at a home on the 100 block of W. Green Street in Allentown, Suarez said.

He was being held in Pennsylvania pending extradition to New Jersey.

Rios-Williams’ co-conspirator, Shianne Payne-Nanton, was arrested and charged in the incident on May 27, 2021.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.