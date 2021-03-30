Prosecutor: Jersey City Mall Shooter Gets 6 Years Behind Bars

A 26-year-old Jersey City man was sentenced to six years in New Jersey State Prison for a shooting at the Newport Centre Mall that injured two people in 2019, authorities said Tuesday.

Ahmad Broadway was sentenced by Superior Court Judge John A. Young, Jr., on Monday to five years for second-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes and one year for fourth-degree risking widespread injury or damage, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Broadway's sentences must run consecutively, and he must serve three and a half years for the weapons offense before he's eligible for parole, authorities said.

Broadway pleaded guilty to lesser charges last February, after initially being charged with two counts of aggravated assault and other weapons offenses, Suarez said.

Jersey City police responded to a shooting at the mall around 6 p.m. on Jan. 11, 2019, after a fight broke out inside the food court on the third floor, authorities said.

Two men were injured in the shooting and hundreds of mall-goers were locked down for hours as law enforcement officers from multiple agencies secured the mall and searched for the shooter, police said.

Broadway was arrested by Jersey City Police on Jan. 22, 2019 and indicted by a Hudson County Grand Jury on April 17, 2019.

Prosecutor Suarez credited the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office and the Jersey City Police Department for the investigation and arrest.

The State was represented in this case by Assistant Prosecutor Adam Salzer of the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office.

