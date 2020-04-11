Prosecutor: Jersey City Computer Tech Finds Child Porn On 62-Year-Old Man's Laptop

A computer technician called police after finding hundreds of child porn images on a 62-year-old Jersey City man's laptop, authorities said Wednesday.

William Sparrow was arrested at his home Monday morning and charged with endangering the welfare of a child for possession of child pornography, a second-degree crime, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Sparrow's arrest followed an investigation by the Special Victims Unit that began on Oct. 19, after the photos were found on Sparrow’s computer by a technician at a Jersey City retailer who notified police.

Prosecutor Suarez credited the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit and the Jersey City Police Department for the investigation and arrest.

Anyone wishing to report a sex crime should call the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office Special Victims Unit (SVU) at 201-915-1234.

