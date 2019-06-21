Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Northern Valley Daily Voice

Prosecutor: Investigators Raid Mini Heroin Factory Near Fairview School, Charge Two

Jerry DeMarco
Day Avenue home raided by authorities in Fairview. INSET: Jose R. Ulloa and Stephanie Piccinich.
Day Avenue home raided by authorities in Fairview. INSET: Jose R. Ulloa and Stephanie Piccinich. Photo Credit: Googlemaps / INSET: MUGSHOTS courtesy BERGEN PROSECUTOR

Investigators arrested a Fairview couple who they said were producing heroin for sale at a home up the street from an elementary school.

Jose R. Ulloa, 30, and Stephanie Piccinich, 28, were charged with narcotics drug counts, including maintaining or operating a drug-production facility.

The investigation leading to Wednesday's warranted raid on the Day Avenue ranch house near Lincoln Elementary School -- and a block from the borough Board of Education building -- began last month, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

A judge the next day ordered both Ulloa and Picinich released with conditions pending further court action.

Musella thanked Fairview police for their work on the case.

