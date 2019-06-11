Prosecutor: Hudson Trio Busted, Ridgefield Officer Fires Shot During Chase

A Hudson County trio was arrested on drug charges after a brief stolen-car chase in which a Ridgefield police officer fired a shot, authorities said.

No was injured in the chase, which ended when the stolen BMW’s driver stopped near the intersection of Shaler Boulevard and Elizabeth Street early last Wednesday afternoon, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

The officer tried stopping 21-year-old Lawrence Major Finn of North Bergen for driving recklessly, Musella said. Finn kept going, however before stopping roughly two minutes later, he added.

Finn was charged with receiving stolen property, eluding and marijuana possession. He remained held Tuesday in the Bergen County Jail after a judge denied his release during a detention hearing the day before.

Passengers Rodolfo K. Ramirez and Anthony K. Acosta, both 18 of West New York, were both charged with marijuana possession. They were released pending June 19 first appearances in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

“The discharge of the firearm remains under investigation by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit,” Musella noted.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.