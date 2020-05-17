Prosecutor: Hackensack Warehouse Worker Had Sex With Underage Englewood Girl

After accusing a 28-year-old Guatemalan national living in Hackensack with having online sex chats with an underage Englewood girl, detectives said they learned that he’d had sex with her several times.

No sooner had a judge released Juan Arnoldo Tomas than he was arrested again for having “sexual penetration with the juvenile multiple times in Hackensack and Englewood,” Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Prosecutor: Hackensack Warehouse Worker Had Online Sex Chats With Underage Englewood Girl

Detectives who previously charged the warehouse worker with criminal sexual contact and child endangerment now charged him with sexual assault and child endangerment.

Tomas remained held this time in the Bergen County Jail on Sunday pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.