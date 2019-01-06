Contact Us
Prosecutor: Hackensack PD Lieutenant Put GPS On Estranged Wife's Car, Charged With Stalking

Richard Levis
Richard Levis Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A Hackensack police lieutenant hid a tracking device in his estranged wife's car, said authorities who charged him with stalking and burglary.

Richard Levis, 48, who lives in Butler, was arrested after an investigation by Oakland police and members of Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo's Confidential Investigations Unit.

He became a target after his estranged wife "discovered a GPS in her vehicle and that Levis had been using the device to track her whereabouts," Calo said.

Levis remained free pending a Jan. 23 first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack, the prosecutor said.

Get the news you need to know on the go.

