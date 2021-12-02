Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Prosecutor: Hackensack Man Set Fire To His Apartment, Then Sat Down

Jerry DeMarco
Ryan O. Dennis
Ryan O. Dennis Photo Credit: BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR / GoogleMaps

Authorities charged a Hackensack man with setting fire to his apartment after police said they found him sitting there near a flaming section of carpet.

City police responding late Thursday afternoon to complaints of a several “loud banging and shattering noises” coming from the Clinton Place apartment near the Maywood border found Ryan O. Dennis, 29, sitting alone inside, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

A “section of carpet in a bedroom was on fire,” Musella said.

Officers doused the blaze, determined that Dennis started it and took him into custody, the prosecutor said.

The Bergen County Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

Dennis, who's unemployed and lives alone, was charged with aggravated arson and released pending a Feb. 22 first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

