Prosecutor: Guardsman Charged With Raping, Robbing Woman At Hudson County Hotel

A 27-year-old Monmouth County man jailed for a pair of North Jersey robberies also broke into a Secaucus motel, sexually assaulted a woman at gunpoint and robbed her, authorities charged.

Dajan Mindingall of Eatontown forced his way into a room at the Red Roof Inn on Meadowlands Parkway around 1 a.m. Jan. 15, the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office said in a statement Friday.

He sexually assaulted her and took more than $400, the statement said.

Mindingall was served with the complaints at the Bergen County Jail, where he has remained since authorities captured him on Feb. 6 in Asbury Park.

Mindingall is a National Guardsman who was preparing to report last weekend before he was seized by detectives from the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office, assisted by a Bergen County Regional SWAT team.

He and another man, Christopher Ojeda, 31, of Howell Township, were charged in a pair of Bergen County gunpoint robberies.

The first, on Jan. 14, was the $2,000 holdup of an Edgewater spa where authorities said Mindingall forced a woman to strip. Then came the robbery of an escort at the Extended Stay America Meadowlands in Rutherford, they said.

Both Mindingall and Ojeda are suspected in a statewide crime spree being investigated by nearly 20 law enforcement agencies.

They "targeted massage parlors and in-call escort services," committing crimes "from Bergen County to Cherry Hill," a senior law enforcement official told Daily Voice last week.

Authorities also believe that Mindingall "committed a bunch of solo robberies," the official said.

SEE: Police, Prosecutors Unite To Probe Pair Charged In Bergen Gunpoint Robberies

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.